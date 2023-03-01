Big Update #1 ver. EA 1.6

For all the lovers of the Bulanci nation, we’ve got some big news today!

In our first major update, Bulanci will infiltrate your room.

In our new setting KIDS ROOM, you can look forward to an interesting twist of the game mechanics. Face the feared robot, who goes around the room in all directions. Assault the kids’ train and take control over the battlefield. And the best for last – you will taste the battle to transcend you to higher levels of being!

Let’s take a look at three interesting objects, which will appear in the Kids room.

Trampoline

The trampoline serves as a fast transport between individual levels. Run at the trampoline, wait for your Bulanek to jump on it, and whee… you fly to a higher level!

Robot

The robot is a merciless indomitable fighter. It moves in all directions and doesn’t differentiate between any kinds of feather!

Train

Take a wild ride in the train! Just start the locomotive, and your pillowcase will flutter in the wind. You will gain one incredible advantage on top: as the first Bulanek in the world, you will be able to shoot in all directions.

There’s much more of it… Who is slow gets the blow! So let’s hurry to the Kids room!

Multiplayer

Online multiplayer is a highly anticipated addition to Bulanci, and we’re hard at work on it day and night. We understand you can easily defeat your loved ones already and have to test your mettle against some real machos in the online world.

Even though we are relatively close to finishing the multiplayer, we want for it to be just perfect. This is why we’ve decided to expand the ranks of our testers and allow you to be a part of it. Since today, we’ve opened the option to join the beta test of our online multiplayer. You can sign up through this form until March 15th:

[url=https://forms.gle/fm1sYxXbqXA5MLD66]

[/url]

Changelog

Gameplay changes

Game

New Environment children's room added

New skins added

New pages to the Book of History added

A new cutscene for the Book of History added

A new behavior for weapon spawning.

Deathmatch

New map set 4/8/12 for Childroom

Capture the flag

New map set 4/8/12 for Childroom

Bug fixing

Fixed bug when the weapon wasn't spawned in CTF Fairytale map for 12 players