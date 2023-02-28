 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 28 February 2023

Update 2022.0.12 (v9)

Share · View all patches · Build 10660170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New race intro sequence
  • Upgrade to the penalty system
  • Removed suit-up sound when entering the game only as a spectator
  • Removed some UI in the main menu that had no functionality

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link