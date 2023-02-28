- New race intro sequence
- Upgrade to the penalty system
- Removed suit-up sound when entering the game only as a spectator
- Removed some UI in the main menu that had no functionality
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 28 February 2023
Update 2022.0.12 (v9)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update