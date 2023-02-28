 Skip to content

Mean Beans Playtest update for 28 February 2023

Mean Beans Patch (0.0.11)

Build 10660108

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a small update for Mean Beans today! There will be a secondary update tonight!

  • Fixed Rocket Launcher reload time
  • Decreased spread for all machine guns
  • Fixed zone height on Refried Ridge 2
  • Set map to ground layer on Refried Ridge 2 to fix rockets and grenades going through map
  • Fixed missing colliders on Refried Ridge 2
  • Increased all machine gun damage by 5
  • Fixed pong UI appearing on all other clients
  • Fixed clients still getting kill & points for killing self
  • Update game manager to correctly dispose of players with no controllers aka leaving players, or freshly joined ones
  • Fixed audio bug causing dc's for new joining players

