Mean Beans Patch (0.0.11)

Here is a small update for Mean Beans today! There will be a secondary update tonight!
- Fixed Rocket Launcher reload time
- Decreased spread for all machine guns
- Fixed zone height on Refried Ridge 2
- Set map to ground layer on Refried Ridge 2 to fix rockets and grenades going through map
- Fixed missing colliders on Refried Ridge 2
- Increased all machine gun damage by 5
- Fixed pong UI appearing on all other clients
- Fixed clients still getting kill & points for killing self
- Update game manager to correctly dispose of players with no controllers aka leaving players, or freshly joined ones
- Fixed audio bug causing dc's for new joining players
Changed files in this update