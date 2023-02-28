Bugfix patch

-Fixed a bug where the adventurer would end up being stuck after running from wolves on Baba Jaga's quest.

-Fixed the not intended behavior where the night torch would be removed during the conversation.

-Fixed a bug where ground textures would use a lower resolution than what was intended.

-Fixed the bug which caused the NPC animation transition to not be smooth enough.

-Fixed a bug where Baba Jaga would use a male scream when she dies.

-Fixed the bugs with the presentation of world stories in some cases.

-Fixed a bug where the carrot gathering indicator would be in the wrong place.

-Fixed a bug where some items in the world would be larger than what was intended.

-Fixed a bug with animation transitions of the adventurer at Baba Jaga quest.

Balance changes:

-Updated code so that world events are a bit more frequent now.

-Updated God's favors so they are less frequent and harder to collect.