Errant Kingdom: The Finale

The Kingdom of Novus has been thrown into disarray, and it's up to you to decide if you’ll help to bring peace, or if you’ll stoke the fires of chaos...

This is it. The big one. We're finally done with Errant Kingdom and will be moving it out of early access. We once again want to reiterate how apologetic we are about how long this took us to complete, and we're truly grateful to those of you who stuck by us despite that.

This update is 190,000 words long with 22 CGs and 23 end cards (good and bad endings). This brings our total word count to approximately 590,000. We really hope you enjoy the game as it draws to its conclusion. We'll also be removing the game from early access.

The team is now solely working on Call Me Under, which will be out later this year on PC and Mac. We'll be releasing a new demo for that in April, so please keep a lookout. Be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates.

PATCH NOTES

There were a number of small typos and some inconsistencies throughout the three routes in our previous update which we have fixed, but no major error fixes to report. While we did have an amazing beta tester for this absolutely massive update, we will keep an eye on reports of any bugs and patch accordingly before the end of the week (if required).