 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Errant Kingdom update for 28 February 2023

Errant Kingdom: The Finale

Share · View all patches · Build 10659951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Kingdom of Novus has been thrown into disarray, and it's up to you to decide if you’ll help to bring peace, or if you’ll stoke the fires of chaos...

This is it. The big one. We're finally done with Errant Kingdom and will be moving it out of early access. We once again want to reiterate how apologetic we are about how long this took us to complete, and we're truly grateful to those of you who stuck by us despite that.

This update is 190,000 words long with 22 CGs and 23 end cards (good and bad endings). This brings our total word count to approximately 590,000. We really hope you enjoy the game as it draws to its conclusion. We'll also be removing the game from early access.

The team is now solely working on Call Me Under, which will be out later this year on PC and Mac. We'll be releasing a new demo for that in April, so please keep a lookout. Be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates.

PATCH NOTES
There were a number of small typos and some inconsistencies throughout the three routes in our previous update which we have fixed, but no major error fixes to report. While we did have an amazing beta tester for this absolutely massive update, we will keep an eye on reports of any bugs and patch accordingly before the end of the week (if required).

Changed files in this update

Errant Kingdom Content Depot 1148731
  • Loading history…
Errant Kingdom Depot Depot 1148732
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link