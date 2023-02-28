 Skip to content

ResttW update for 28 February 2023

ResttW Hotfix

Build 10659874 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello fans!
This hotfix addresses a few issues that have been found - thank you to everyone reporting the bugs on our Instagram.

Fixes:

  • Studio logo has been added
  • Bug in level 36 fixed
  • New backgrounds for the fourth part

