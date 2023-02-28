Update #15 v0.82.10 Patch

Thank you everyone for your in-game reports! With the improved error logging from the previous patch, I was finally able to determine the cause (and also fix) another sync error with the AI.
A sync error is when the AI believes its board state to be different than the players (hence the two boards are out-of-sync). This is very devastating error, as once the game states are de-synced, there’s no way to recover except restarting the battle. I understand this is very frustrating for the player experience, so I prioritize sync errors over other types of bugs.
Due to the complex interactions of the game and the nature of how the AI processes its turn, sync errors can be extremely difficult to uncover. I have much gratitude and appreciation for sharing your in-game reports with me and your patience as I work to fix these errors for you.
v0.82.10 Release Notes
- Fixed a bug caused by the last patch where attempting to rest at camp or use a portal while a loyal unit (wolf) was in your party would result in an exception that blocked ability to progress to the next world. (Thank you for reporting 娱乐队友的，回去扫雷, 1499148650, and Torgot-monzollo-tonno)
- Fixed sync error that occurred as the result of an AI simulating its potential moves and breaking the association of one of its duplicate unit cards and reassigning that unit to a different card in its hand. When this unit was defeated, the player was reporting the unit card as discarded, while the AI believed the card was still in its hand. (Thanks Karra_Chr, Bibbol, uninventive, Fallraen, Lord Fribbÿ, lefunh1, and mr.kitty for your reports that helped solve this issue)
Changed files in this update