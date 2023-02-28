Update #15 v0.82.10 Patch

Thank you everyone for your in-game reports! With the improved error logging from the previous patch, I was finally able to determine the cause (and also fix) another sync error with the AI.

A sync error is when the AI believes its board state to be different than the players (hence the two boards are out-of-sync). This is very devastating error, as once the game states are de-synced, there’s no way to recover except restarting the battle. I understand this is very frustrating for the player experience, so I prioritize sync errors over other types of bugs.

Due to the complex interactions of the game and the nature of how the AI processes its turn, sync errors can be extremely difficult to uncover. I have much gratitude and appreciation for sharing your in-game reports with me and your patience as I work to fix these errors for you.

v0.82.10 Release Notes