Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life update for 28 February 2023

Minor Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10659779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor bug fixes for shop not displaying your money twice, smoother post battle transition, and pause menu sfx fix for key commands

