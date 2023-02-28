- New collectibles added, including the Game Board which actually works
- Added half height walls and foundations that can step up or down for blueprint building
- Adjusted respawn rates based on increased spawn multiplier
- MP-133 drop rates increased
- Added Floor Jack item that allows you to flip vehicles that are turned over. The golf cart can be flipped without a jack, and having Strength of 20 or above will let you flip without a jack.
DeadPoly update for 28 February 2023
Patch 0.0.7A.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
