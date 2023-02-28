 Skip to content

Echoes of Mayhem update for 28 February 2023

Small Update - 0.6.17

Share · View all patches · Build 10659496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been working on controller support, this update should properly detect controllers and now aim towards the direction a player is facing and not use the mouse position. I have a basic steam controller config setup so you might need to adjust that through the Steam Controller bindings (not the in game bindings).

