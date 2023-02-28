I've been working on controller support, this update should properly detect controllers and now aim towards the direction a player is facing and not use the mouse position. I have a basic steam controller config setup so you might need to adjust that through the Steam Controller bindings (not the in game bindings).
Echoes of Mayhem update for 28 February 2023
Small Update - 0.6.17
