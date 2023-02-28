 Skip to content

Turnament update for 28 February 2023

Fixes

Build 10659350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another round of fixes and small additions:

  • Added signal sound to cutscene 22 (thanks Djigallag)
  • Planet transitions in cutscenes now have a small effect (thanks Djigallag)
  • Cutscenes now have a low ambient noise in the background (thanks Djigallag)
  • You can now use L2/R2 or LT/RT or G/H to decrease/increase gamespeed in-game
  • Using the "turn cross" ability you can also turn them off now if all squares are turned already (thanks Djigallag)
  • Adjusted level 10 so you don't get hit by a drone immediately after loading the level
  • Added restart button instead of "return to title" button in campaign and challenge mode levels (thanks Darrn)
  • You can now leave some menus with SPACE (thanks Darrn)
  • Clicking on slider arrows left or right is now a bit better (i.e. Audio volume)
  • When checking controller glyphs, the example display is now forced to show controller icons (thanks Darrn)
  • Mouse cursor now gets hidden when playing with controller or keyboard
  • Slightly increased speed when moving cursor with controller stick
  • Level editor: Fixed broken seeker being in front of level editor settings after playing once (thanks Darrn)
  • Fixed background of options not having their own blue tiles
  • Fixed WASD not working correctly in menus (thanks Darrn)
  • Fixed white line showing through in cutscenes where Neek and Adalina get displayed
  • Fixed issues with resolution check at startup. Switching to fullscreen also switches resolution correctly now (Thanks Darrn, Kowi, Hobo, Millie)

Thanks for playing Turnament 💎

