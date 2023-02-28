Here's another round of fixes and small additions:
- Added signal sound to cutscene 22 (thanks Djigallag)
- Planet transitions in cutscenes now have a small effect (thanks Djigallag)
- Cutscenes now have a low ambient noise in the background (thanks Djigallag)
- You can now use L2/R2 or LT/RT or G/H to decrease/increase gamespeed in-game
- Using the "turn cross" ability you can also turn them off now if all squares are turned already (thanks Djigallag)
- Adjusted level 10 so you don't get hit by a drone immediately after loading the level
- Added restart button instead of "return to title" button in campaign and challenge mode levels (thanks Darrn)
- You can now leave some menus with SPACE (thanks Darrn)
- Clicking on slider arrows left or right is now a bit better (i.e. Audio volume)
- When checking controller glyphs, the example display is now forced to show controller icons (thanks Darrn)
- Mouse cursor now gets hidden when playing with controller or keyboard
- Slightly increased speed when moving cursor with controller stick
- Level editor: Fixed broken seeker being in front of level editor settings after playing once (thanks Darrn)
- Fixed background of options not having their own blue tiles
- Fixed WASD not working correctly in menus (thanks Darrn)
- Fixed white line showing through in cutscenes where Neek and Adalina get displayed
- Fixed issues with resolution check at startup. Switching to fullscreen also switches resolution correctly now (Thanks Darrn, Kowi, Hobo, Millie)
Thanks for playing Turnament 💎
