GHPC Update 20230228

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230228.

In this regular update, we introduce several new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.

This month's work was largely devoted to several upcoming major roadmap items, which are still under development at the moment. As usual, our small team is giving it our full effort, and we'll release these features when they're ready. We appreciate your patience!

Changelog

Added several new missions to Eastern Hills map

Rearranged missions to provide a smoother new player experience

Added day/night selection to compatible Instant Action missions

Added new kinetic impact effects

Reworked T-72 engine audio

Updated model for T-55A, including wobbly antenna and East German style fender modifications

Did minor model updates on all T-72s

Revised fire and smoke effects

Removed instant damage log during missions (you can still see the full list of hits and penetrations in AAR mode afterward)

Significantly reduced performance overhead of vehicle driving effects

Added a new aircraft type to flyovers

Added smoke grenades to launchers of M1 tanks (these cannot be deployed ... yet)

Revised Eastern Hills terrain geometry

Increased burn time on various flammable items in most vehicles

Renamed vehicle change keybind for clarity

Missed shots in AAR now show vehicles in their positions when the shot landed, rather than when it was fired, in order to reduce player confusion and erroneous bug reports over what appeared to be "ghost shells" passing through posed vehicles

Removed permanent FPS counter from HUD

Improved commander's binocular zoom and reduced aim sensitivity in that view

Slightly buffed some HE frag effects

Fixed a bug that caused fire not to emit from open turret rings on destroyed tanks

Fixed a bug that caused ammo cookoff explosions not to show up

Fixed a longstanding issue where ATGMs that had not yet armed after launch would still penetrate at full power

Fixed moving targets in Grafenwoehr range moving at incredibly low speeds

Fixed several mission related issues

Fixed an issue that caused BTR-60 to be hard for AI crews to detect in some situations

Fixed missing heat signatures on several vehicles

Fixed a lighting issue on hay bales

Fixed explosion debris getting stuck on vehicle

Fixed a bug that caused Malyutka ATGM to be steerable while using the BMP-1 turret to aim a different weapon

Fixed several sources of error spam in player log

Fixed an issue that could cause a contained engine bay fire in a BMP-1 to scorch the vehicle and melt the suspension

Fixed some incorrectly tagged voice lines

Fixed an issue that caused Bradley commander to order ATGM when shooting at trucks, and to never order coax or HE

Fixed a bug that could lead to commander override continuing to focus on a dead target

Fixed a bug that could cause a funny rock to be viewable from close range



Thanks for playing!