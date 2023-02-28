GHPC Update 20230228

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230228.
In this regular update, we introduce several new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.
This month's work was largely devoted to several upcoming major roadmap items, which are still under development at the moment. As usual, our small team is giving it our full effort, and we'll release these features when they're ready. We appreciate your patience!
Changelog
- Added several new missions to Eastern Hills map
- Rearranged missions to provide a smoother new player experience
- Added day/night selection to compatible Instant Action missions
- Added new kinetic impact effects
- Reworked T-72 engine audio
- Updated model for T-55A, including wobbly antenna and East German style fender modifications
- Did minor model updates on all T-72s
- Revised fire and smoke effects
- Removed instant damage log during missions (you can still see the full list of hits and penetrations in AAR mode afterward)
- Significantly reduced performance overhead of vehicle driving effects
- Added a new aircraft type to flyovers
- Added smoke grenades to launchers of M1 tanks (these cannot be deployed ... yet)
- Revised Eastern Hills terrain geometry
- Increased burn time on various flammable items in most vehicles
- Renamed vehicle change keybind for clarity
- Missed shots in AAR now show vehicles in their positions when the shot landed, rather than when it was fired, in order to reduce player confusion and erroneous bug reports over what appeared to be "ghost shells" passing through posed vehicles
- Removed permanent FPS counter from HUD
- Improved commander's binocular zoom and reduced aim sensitivity in that view
- Slightly buffed some HE frag effects
- Fixed a bug that caused fire not to emit from open turret rings on destroyed tanks
- Fixed a bug that caused ammo cookoff explosions not to show up
- Fixed a longstanding issue where ATGMs that had not yet armed after launch would still penetrate at full power
- Fixed moving targets in Grafenwoehr range moving at incredibly low speeds
- Fixed several mission related issues
- Fixed an issue that caused BTR-60 to be hard for AI crews to detect in some situations
- Fixed missing heat signatures on several vehicles
- Fixed a lighting issue on hay bales
- Fixed explosion debris getting stuck on vehicle
- Fixed a bug that caused Malyutka ATGM to be steerable while using the BMP-1 turret to aim a different weapon
- Fixed several sources of error spam in player log
- Fixed an issue that could cause a contained engine bay fire in a BMP-1 to scorch the vehicle and melt the suspension
- Fixed some incorrectly tagged voice lines
- Fixed an issue that caused Bradley commander to order ATGM when shooting at trucks, and to never order coax or HE
- Fixed a bug that could lead to commander override continuing to focus on a dead target
- Fixed a bug that could cause a funny rock to be viewable from close range
Thanks for playing!
