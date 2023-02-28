 Skip to content

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel update for 28 February 2023

Ver 1.07 now live

Build 10658976

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

The Backer update is now live! This is the biggest content update since launch and includes a lot of pedestrian NPCs, new weapons, new quality of life improvements and a new sex scene.

There are two important pieces of content that I was unable to fit into this update that will be released later, including the three new romanceable characters and their associated quests (the Carson twins and Nova). Expect a new roadmap to come out soon.

New content added with 1.07:

  • Player can upgrade their car in Kaywin’s garage to increase overworld travel speed.
  • Player can now change their room appearance through the PC.
  • New sex scene added for Amy Seagrave for both male and female Facilitators.
  • Seagrave now functions as a CHA trainer.
  • New pedestrian NPCs added throughout the game world, most will give just flavor text, some will give you items.
  • New weapons added to the game world. Most can be found at the Library or the gunshop in Act 3. A few can be bought or gained by talking to NPCs.

Bugs fixed

  • Stealing the keycard from the Guild HQ vault guard is no longer bugged
  • Targets Painted skill fixed
  • Boltslinger Drone now able to use Electric Ammo
  • Diana 1st dialogue not recognizing player anatomy fixed
  • Service break room floating exclamation mark bug fixed
  • Shrike black site dialogue bug fixed
  • Shadow Slash skill’s text now accurately states that it hits twice
  • Guild “assault” missions skipping combat fixed
  • Guild “assault” missions lacking journal description fixed
  • Various typos fixed or removed
  • Various minor overworld bugs fixed

Changed files in this update

Memoirs of a Battle Brothel Content Depot 1177381
