Ver 1.07 now live

Hi everyone,
The Backer update is now live! This is the biggest content update since launch and includes a lot of pedestrian NPCs, new weapons, new quality of life improvements and a new sex scene.
There are two important pieces of content that I was unable to fit into this update that will be released later, including the three new romanceable characters and their associated quests (the Carson twins and Nova). Expect a new roadmap to come out soon.
New content added with 1.07:
- Player can upgrade their car in Kaywin’s garage to increase overworld travel speed.
- Player can now change their room appearance through the PC.
- New sex scene added for Amy Seagrave for both male and female Facilitators.
- Seagrave now functions as a CHA trainer.
- New pedestrian NPCs added throughout the game world, most will give just flavor text, some will give you items.
- New weapons added to the game world. Most can be found at the Library or the gunshop in Act 3. A few can be bought or gained by talking to NPCs.
Bugs fixed
- Stealing the keycard from the Guild HQ vault guard is no longer bugged
- Targets Painted skill fixed
- Boltslinger Drone now able to use Electric Ammo
- Diana 1st dialogue not recognizing player anatomy fixed
- Service break room floating exclamation mark bug fixed
- Shrike black site dialogue bug fixed
- Shadow Slash skill’s text now accurately states that it hits twice
- Guild “assault” missions skipping combat fixed
- Guild “assault” missions lacking journal description fixed
- Various typos fixed or removed
- Various minor overworld bugs fixed
Changed files in this update