Ver 1.07 now live

Hi everyone,

The Backer update is now live! This is the biggest content update since launch and includes a lot of pedestrian NPCs, new weapons, new quality of life improvements and a new sex scene.

There are two important pieces of content that I was unable to fit into this update that will be released later, including the three new romanceable characters and their associated quests (the Carson twins and Nova). Expect a new roadmap to come out soon.

New content added with 1.07:

Player can upgrade their car in Kaywin’s garage to increase overworld travel speed.

Player can now change their room appearance through the PC.

New sex scene added for Amy Seagrave for both male and female Facilitators.

Seagrave now functions as a CHA trainer.

New pedestrian NPCs added throughout the game world, most will give just flavor text, some will give you items.

New weapons added to the game world. Most can be found at the Library or the gunshop in Act 3. A few can be bought or gained by talking to NPCs.

Bugs fixed