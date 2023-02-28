Share · View all patches · Build 10658807 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 20:32:09 UTC by Wendy

v.2.0.9 (February 28, 2023)

Added: Bindable action for Reloading/Refreshing the tilesets. To assign a key, Go to Edit > Buttons > General > Reload/Refresh all Tilesets.

Added: Eyedropper Modifier key is now bindable. Default key is Alt. To rebind go to Edit > Buttons > Painting > Eyedropper Modifier.

Added: Bindable actions for panning/scrolling the tileset/uv/painting canvas. To assign keys, Go to Edit > Buttons > Tileset > Scroll Tileset Left/Right/Up/Down.

Added: "Push Group Against" action that pushes everything as a group against other tiles/objects. Default binding is Shift+/ , to change the binding go to Edit > Buttons > Edit Mode > Push Group Against.

Added: Hold Ctrl+Shift to marquee UV coordinates without dragging/clicking UV tiles in the UVs panel.

Added: Hold Alt or Ctrl+Alt to subtract marquee UV coordinates without dragging/clicking UV tiles in the UVs panel.

Added: Hold Shift while using scroll wheel or up/down arrows inside input boxes to increment/decrement by 0.1

Added: Option in the Settings to remember file dialog directory. Go to Edit > Settings > General > File Dialog Paths, and choose between Shared and Unique. Shared is how it normally works, but Unique will keep track of separate directories for each file dialog type.

Fixed: "Push Against" action would collide selected tiles/objects with each other depending on order of selection/creation. Now they shouldn't collide with each other.

Fixed: Saving would deselect tiles. Tiles should remain selected now.

Fixed: Yellow bounding box shown in Object-edit mode wouldn't remain updated, causing issues when verts were outside of the box.

