Word Attack update for 28 February 2023

Patch

Build 10658780

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed benchmark mode back to playing in attack mode rather than patience mode.
Fixed typo of name of patience mode.
Moved move mode toggle to it's own default key (M).
Added keycode mapping values to setup for rotate mode and move mode.
Changed some end of game tests for take turns mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
  
