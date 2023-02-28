Changed benchmark mode back to playing in attack mode rather than patience mode.
Fixed typo of name of patience mode.
Moved move mode toggle to it's own default key (M).
Added keycode mapping values to setup for rotate mode and move mode.
Changed some end of game tests for take turns mode.
Word Attack update for 28 February 2023
Patch
Changed benchmark mode back to playing in attack mode rather than patience mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update