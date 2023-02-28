CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.3 - February 28, 2023

This patch is focused on Progression Blockers, Crash Fixes, and a major Audio pass.
General
- Fixed an issue where Steam Cloud settings were overriding Client settings and causing settings menu to default between play sessions. Settings should now persist between sessions. Please take some time to review your settings again after downloading this patch.
- Fixed a crash “TacticalPauseVisualUIInfo” while using Tactical Pause.
- Fixed an issue where users were getting high frequency de-syncs in multiplayer.
Campaign
- Improved Cinematic resolution, some videos were playing at a lower resolution than intended.
Salerno
- Fixed an issue where a Unit gets stuck stationed on a ship and is unable to deploy.
- Fixed an issue that prevented progress when the enemy company attempting to recapture Salerno is attacked.
- Fixed a progression blocker where destroying the enemy company that is meant to attack Salerno prevented the completion of the "Defend Salerno" objective.
- Fixed a “Action_finish” crash that occurs during the Defend Salerno Mission.
- Fixed an issue where a player can't complete an objective by upgrading a strategic point if a territory has been recaptured.
Anzio Annie
- Fixed a crash “Group_GetPosition” when Anzio Annie kills a specific unit during the mission.
- Fixed a progression blocker where capturing Anzio without combat does not complete the objective.
- Improved the dialog and warning messages from General Buckram around Anzio Annie.
Audio
- Improved High Dynamic Range mix.
- Stabilized Audio Playback, improving instances where audio drops out on Medium or Low settings in the late/high pop cap stages of a game.
