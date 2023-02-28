Update 0.7.2 out now!

Hello defenders! Once again, we meet with news of a new update, version 0.7.2 has just been released with some more fixes and improvements.
Changelog
Features
- Added support for DX 11
- Added more graphics options in Options -> Video, so you can make the game look as terrible (or good) as you want.
- When first running the game, we start a benchmark to determine if you’re running the game on a toaster, and we set the initial graphics options suited for your hardware.
Fixes
- Wrong reward was shown in the campaign if the level you just finished had no reward.
- Worker reward at level 9 was missing from the rewards bar; he is now there, waving at you.
- Level 9 had a path where ground monsters were flying over the gate…their wings had been cut off.
- Animation on the map, which unlocks a new level, was painfully slow, we changed its batteries, and now it's three times faster.
- In level 8, sometimes the prince would materialize at the start of the level into a fence, incapable of moving. He now knows better.
- Tutorial was asking you to load a rune but was pointing to another; it’s like he wanted you to fail.
- Redesigned path highlights before a wave starts. The direction of the wave should be much more clear now. No Joke!
- The stairs in level 10 were too high for the prince to get on them, or he needed to workout more, but in any case, we made them smaller for our highness.
Changed files in this update