Update 0.7.2 out now!

Hello defenders! Once again, we meet with news of a new update, version 0.7.2 has just been released with some more fixes and improvements.

Changelog

Features

Added support for DX 11

Added more graphics options in Options -> Video, so you can make the game look as terrible (or good) as you want.

When first running the game, we start a benchmark to determine if you’re running the game on a toaster, and we set the initial graphics options suited for your hardware.

Fixes