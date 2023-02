-Fixed a few sections that would cause you to be stuck in an infinite load screen loop.

***There is a bug that has been reported in regards to level 0 where small sections of the level may not load. This is being looked into and a fix will be out asap. Should you have trouble with this and have a save file from a previous playthrough, you can go to the hub (there is a doorway at the beginning of level 0, where all the levels will be unlocked for the time being.