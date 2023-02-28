Patch v0.52.20ea - 28 February 2023

When an enemy is at the bottom of the combat area, his information box is now correctly visible over the cards.

The information window of your summons is correctly displayed over the cards.

Now using the mouse wheel in the skill tree provides a smooth and accurate response.

2 new background songs added

From adventure 2 onwards, a random song will occur at the start of an adventure.

The initial music volume is now lower (for new games only).

PS: The new songs are in test mode. The way they loop will be improved and maybe some control to change the song will be added.