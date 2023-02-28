Patch v0.52.20ea - 28 February 2023

- When an enemy is at the bottom of the combat area, his information box is now correctly visible over the cards.
- The information window of your summons is correctly displayed over the cards.
- Now using the mouse wheel in the skill tree provides a smooth and accurate response.
- 2 new background songs added
- From adventure 2 onwards, a random song will occur at the start of an adventure.
- The initial music volume is now lower (for new games only).
PS: The new songs are in test mode. The way they loop will be improved and maybe some control to change the song will be added.
Changed files in this update