Travellers Rest update for 28 February 2023

Patch v0.5.5.6

28 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused tooltips to exit the screen in two-player mode.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused important clients not to appear if the previous day you went to sleep after 12:00 midnight.
  • We have fixed a bug in the alphabetical order of the objects in the store.
  • We have fixed a graphic error that occurred when traveling between zones in ultra wide resolutions.
  • We have fixed bugs in the quarry map collisions.
  • We have fixed a bug in the delivery chest pages.
  • We have fixed a softlock in the Construction Mode tutorial that occurred when rotating a table and picking it up.
  • We have fixed a softlock that occurred when opening the construction table inventory right after finishing the construction tutorial.
  • We have updated the translations.

