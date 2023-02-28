- We have fixed a bug that caused tooltips to exit the screen in two-player mode.
- We have fixed a bug that caused important clients not to appear if the previous day you went to sleep after 12:00 midnight.
- We have fixed a bug in the alphabetical order of the objects in the store.
- We have fixed a graphic error that occurred when traveling between zones in ultra wide resolutions.
- We have fixed bugs in the quarry map collisions.
- We have fixed a bug in the delivery chest pages.
- We have fixed a softlock in the Construction Mode tutorial that occurred when rotating a table and picking it up.
- We have fixed a softlock that occurred when opening the construction table inventory right after finishing the construction tutorial.
- We have updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 28 February 2023
Patch v0.5.5.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
