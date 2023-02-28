Hotel Renovator is launching in only a week!

Our excitement is reaching new heights. Hotel Renovator is just seven days away, so let's make them count! We have some amazing activities, live streams, and competitions prepared for you for when the game releases, and we want to tell you all about them in the upcoming days.

For starters, what do you think about a live Top Designer show with your own designs clashing for the exclusive title?

YouTubers and Twitch streamers are sharpening their teeth and waiting for the day of the premiere to start releasing the game content. We cannot wait to see what you guys will be able to do with the wonderful design tool that Hotel Renovator is in the right hands.

Remember that with the pre-purchase of Hotel Renovator, you are not only getting the game for 20% off, but you are also becoming the owner of the exclusive Palace Furniture Set! Grab the offer while it’s here.

Oh, and did you join our Discord yet? It’s where we talk and laugh every day. Join us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

