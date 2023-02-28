 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hotel Renovator update for 28 February 2023

Hotel Renovator is launching in only a week!

Share · View all patches · Build 10658533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Our excitement is reaching new heights. Hotel Renovator is just seven days away, so let's make them count! We have some amazing activities, live streams, and competitions prepared for you for when the game releases, and we want to tell you all about them in the upcoming days.

For starters, what do you think about a live Top Designer show with your own designs clashing for the exclusive title?

YouTubers and Twitch streamers are sharpening their teeth and waiting for the day of the premiere to start releasing the game content. We cannot wait to see what you guys will be able to do with the wonderful design tool that Hotel Renovator is in the right hands.

Remember that with the pre-purchase of Hotel Renovator, you are not only getting the game for 20% off, but you are also becoming the owner of the exclusive Palace Furniture Set! Grab the offer while it’s here.

Oh, and did you join our Discord yet? It’s where we talk and laugh every day. Join us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 10658533
Depot 2255320
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link