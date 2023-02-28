-Implement stock price history line graph
-Stock prices are impacted by exchange sales
-Update stock change rate to be daily,
-Add stock alert to show biggest mover from percentage change
-Updated out of fuel text to instruct player to craft fuel.
-Update stock market for red/green for daily change
-Greatly reduce sector goal rewards (incentivise trading)
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 28 February 2023
Build 0.199605
