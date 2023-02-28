Без названия

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 10658370 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 20:09:17 UTC
by Wendy
The game is out now. Check this out:
Please let me know of any bugs you can find. I'll work extra hard a few days after releasing in EA.
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.