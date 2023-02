Share · View all patches · Build 10658316 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

The update for Animalistic's full release is complete and released now!!

I can't wait for you all to experience it. This update features -

New guns New maps Optimization/Bug fixes An endless wave mode with 4 maps (adding more soon) An underlying story featuring God of War's Robert Craighead (search around maps for secrets!) Various gameplay fixes And a ton of quality-of-life fixes!! A LOT MORE

Happy playing,

Keaton

aka AppleBomb Games