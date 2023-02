Share · View all patches · Build 10658149 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 20:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Idea behind God's Favors is to make gameplay a bit more dynamic and interactive. Gods will occasionally make comments on player gameplay.

-Added 10 new hidden achievements to the game.

-4 of them are repeatable with increasing difficulty.

-Unlocking achievements will earn gods favors.

-God's favors can be traded at holy shrines for valuables.