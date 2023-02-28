Update 0.996 is out! - Gemini ascent, restart mission, fixes



I'm happy to share that the 0.996 patch has been released! This sure took a good while due to the complexity of the issues I was trying to solve. But first of all, thanks to everyone who has been helping me with this build.

As with any 0.9 patch, the main goal is to improve the game and correct issues. In this patch you will find the option to disable the quindar tone (the beep when you receive a message), the ability to restart a mission and general improvements to the game.

Note: If you are experiencing issues with this update, you can always revert to an earlier build using the Steam Betas Tab.

Option to disable the quindar tone

The quindar tone was a tone used for recording purposes and is a tone you hear in-game when receiving a radio message (along with some random generated static). This tone can be heard in any real recording of a radio transmission during the Apollo program. However, this is mostly "cosmetic" as the astronauts did not hear this.

This update will let you disable this if you wish. You can do this from audio settings accessible from the Main Menu.



Restart missions

After a lot of feedback and requests, I have finally managed to spend some dev cycles on creating a restart mission button. This button is accessible from the Mission Debrief screen. Pressing this will restart and reload the current mission so you can try it again (in case you failed, want to improve etc.). This is added to all modules (Mercury, Gemini, Apollo).



Lunar Contact light

I have fixed the logic behind the Lunar Contact light to extinguish after DPS shutdown. This light should no longer illuminate during the lunar stay, ascent and return journey.



Gemini roll program

The majority of the dev cycles has been going into figuring out why the Gemini roll program fails, leading to a catastrophic ascent for some of you.

I was able to reproduce this issue 100% of the times (given the launch conditions reported by you where this usually happens). I wrote a fix and have ran tests on it and I am no longer able to reproduce this. However, due to the complexity if this issue, it might still be there so please let me know if you still experience this.



TEI Tool

I have had multiple reports of the TEI tool not working. After looking at data and logs, it seems the main issue is that the tool is opened too soon, before the entire state is properly loaded and the world is aligned. When loading a mission, take a look at the map data to see that you are in the correct orbit before trying to open the TEI tool.

I have changed some logic in the TEI tool and have added a warning message if it detects that the state is not in a good shape yet.



Command Module RCS

Multiple fixes to the internal logic of the Command Module RCS systems, both SM and CM.



Mercury AC volts gauge

I fixed an issue in the logic behind the Mercury AC volts needle logic that visually communicated the wrong value of the AC systems. This should now be corrected.



Thanks again to all the Test Pilots, moderators and community members who help me by providing feedback, testing and reporting issues!

Patch notes: