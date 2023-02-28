 Skip to content

Undisputed update for 28 February 2023

Update Hotfix: 28th of February 2023 - 10657970

Build 10657970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey fight fans,

Below are the patch notes for the update hotfix shipped on 28 February 2023 - 10657970. This is focused on fixing some issues that players have noticed in today's build.

  • Fixed an issue where players using Sergio Martinez were sometimes experiencing their game controls locking up mid-fight.

  • Disabled stance switching and push in online play. These were mistakenly pushed live with today's build, and are not yet ready for online play as they're still a work in progress.

Changed files in this update

