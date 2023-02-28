Update Hotfix: 28th of February 2023 - 10657970

Hey fight fans,
Below are the patch notes for the update hotfix shipped on 28 February 2023 - 10657970. This is focused on fixing some issues that players have noticed in today's build.
Fixed an issue where players using Sergio Martinez were sometimes experiencing their game controls locking up mid-fight.
Disabled stance switching and push in online play. These were mistakenly pushed live with today's build, and are not yet ready for online play as they're still a work in progress.
