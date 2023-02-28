Balancing Update

Balancing:
-farming only on one tile is a bit boring so fertilizing has to be more expensive. fertilizing a plant now completely dries out the ground
-getting millions of pumpkins meant that fertilizer was essentially free. pumpkins now only drop side length cubed pumpkins
-really high drone speeds make it hard to actually see the execution of the programs which removes a lot of the satisfaction of the game. Drone speed new grows linearly with upgrades instead of exponentially
-expressions that don't require the drone to do anything now execute 10 times faster
-failed actions (like moving into a wall in the maze) now count as fast expressions that don't take the full execution time of an action
-growing tons of mazes was a bit too cheap so mazes now only grow with a 10% chance after fertilizing instead of every time
-unlock prices have been adjusted to the changes
-grass can now be planted
New Content:
-added polyculture
-added yield upgrades
-added a new unlock that allows trading several items at once
-some more docs improvements
Fixes:
-Items.Gold now gets unlocked properly
-fixed locale bug that caused watering to break in Germany
-fixed modifying lists in for loops
-fixed list comparison
Changed files in this update