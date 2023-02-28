Hotfix 0.9.1.2a

Bugfixes

Fixed non selected skills (if at least 12 have been selected) appearing in the initial skill tree

Fixed defeated endboss progress not being saved to count towards unlocks for all tier 2/3/4/5 achievements

Fixed Victorious message at the end of a run being displayed even if you have not defeated the endboss on the final wave.

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know. The best way to engage in the ongoing development of Striving for Light is our discord:

Join our official discord!