Striving for Light: Survival update for 28 February 2023

Hotfix 0.9.1.2a

Hotfix 0.9.1.2a
Build 10657909 · Last edited by Wendy
28 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugfixes
  • Fixed non selected skills (if at least 12 have been selected) appearing in the initial skill tree
  • Fixed defeated endboss progress not being saved to count towards unlocks for all tier 2/3/4/5 achievements
  • Fixed Victorious message at the end of a run being displayed even if you have not defeated the endboss on the final wave.

