Patch Notes: V21.3

Humans, aliens, and other assorted office products! Here's your fixes and changes!
Patch Notes: Version 21.3
- Space Cows have become slightly more resistant to technology. Attempts to assimilate them will fail.
- Database failures will no longer crash the server. Using ancient Earth technology (like a barbarian) is a compromise we have had to make.
- Offline autotaps will now be correctly calculated on reconnection.
- Getting to Warp 15 will no longer trivialize the journey, just like in real life. We aim for realism.
- The "question mark" planet no longer appears on the title screen. You'll have to discover your own existential questions.
- Timing out in PVP battles while disconnected will no longer award a victory. Referee drones have been recycled, per ship policy.
- The story battle "blocker" now automatically is removed when the story battle goes live. Mako was heard on subspace radio cackling ichthyologically.
Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)
