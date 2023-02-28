 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 28 February 2023

P&C HotFix: 280223

Build 10657649 · Last edited 28 February 2023

Fixes:

Fixed game freezing in the World Map if playing the Intro section
Fixed the player being unable to fly or swap characters after crossing the mountain borders in flight

