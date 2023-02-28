Version 1.0.0 released !

Hello everyone,

We are happy to announce the release of version 1.0.0 of our game COVID KILLER.

As announced when Early Access was released at the end of November, we took a few months to fix, balance and complete the game.

Today, 3 modes are playable:

The scenario mode makes you chain more and more difficult missions,

Survival mode puts you in front of bigger and bigger waves of viruses,

The challenge mode puts you in atypical situations, to change the rules of the game a bit :)

The challenge mode remains to be completed. This will be the case in March 2023.

We repeat our original message again: We want players to challenge themselves to do better than others. Let's share our scores. Share your scores on the Steam Discussion Forum.

We plan to do contests regularly to find out who is the best on one level, who is the fastest on another level, …

We want a sharing game, competitive for the best of you, where the objective is to go as fast as possible, by necessarily making a perfect!

The details of the organization are almost settled on our side. We really believe in this concept of self-motivation in the group of players.

Talk about us around you, launch competitions, launch challenges to your contacts and your friends.

Death to Covid!!

Fixes :

Calculation error on scores corrected.

Calculation error on scores when applying penalties corrected.

Fixed some translations.

There was an issue with life loss in Survival mode. Corrected.

Errors when validating or saving some achievements fixed.

Minor bugs fixed here and there.

New features :

Added a "Menu" button for a better player experience in the game interfaces.

Addition of a "Restart" button at the end of the game in scenario mode to be able to replay the level in question immediately.

Added Challenge Mode. For the moment there is a challenge, but others will arrive soon.

Improved "Pause" menu.

You can review the intro in the "Help" menu

You can change the name whenever you want from now on ("Options" menu).

Added a visual effect when the player takes medicine.

Added a visual effect when a Boss dies.

Balancing :

Survival Mode: Early level viruses come faster. Therefore, the first levels have become more dynamic.

Survival Mode: Optimized the time between each wave. Less waiting.

Various :

Addition of explanatory texts.

Good game !