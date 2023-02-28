 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 28 February 2023

Bug Fix 2/28/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10657785 · Last edited by Wendy

  • emily_prologue.rpa was missing. I have corrected the options.rpy to make that rpa, and added it in.
  • Translating Bria accent was missing information (and sometimes not work). Redid the Irish Accent filter and how it works. Also added the missing phrases so it would work the way it is supposed to.
  • Corrected an issue where the Bra would show up at the end of Bria and Rebecca's first sex scene even if you selected "Bra as well"
  • Fixed the Change First Name so it is now working again.
  • Added notifications for bio added and lore added, and it will cause characters to appear in the bios as they are introduced rather than when a whole chapter is done.

