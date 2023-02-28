2023年3月1日 更新说明

近来优化了比较多的游戏细节，琐碎得我自己都记不住，所以就没写公告。
这些优化大都来自大家的反馈，好处理的我会及时优化和更新。
对于大的更新内容，我这边需要周末这种大段的空闲时间才能启动，比如做新的难度。
游戏会勤更不懈，有反馈或者建议都可以联系作者，或者加群交流。
作者QQ：1025966822
交流QQ群：607451655
