Important Update Patch N°22 - 02/28/2023

Important information,

We have only good news for you... Players!

Following the survey carried out on Forms, we decided to listen to you before moving on to the rest of the development.

Bad Dreams didn't sell hugely on Steam and so we are focusing on console ports (PSVR1 & PSVR2) as well as Quest 2 to reach more players.

Given the satisfactory lifespan of the game and our lack of funding, we are forced to separate Bad Dreams into two distinct parts. That said, all players who purchased the 1st before March 1st will be able to have the 2nd for free.

We continue to update the first part of Bad Dreams to fix bugs, polish game mechanics and its atmosphere.

We also plan to add a new wave mode in the first opus to relegate the following levels in the second episode.

We are also preparing some surprises that we will reveal as we go along.

The price of the game will also go down.

Admittedly, part 2 will arrive a little later than expected, but the sales of the game on other platforms will allow us to go even further in the content that we will offer you, you will not be disappointed to have waited longer, we promise you!

We thank all the players who lent themselves to the experience of Bad Dreams. Once again, it is thanks to your feedback that the game continues and will continue to improve!

Do not hesitate to continue to help us by answering this form, the more we will know about your expectations the more we will be able to satisfy you at best!

https://forms.gle/xRfFnhiDzKZZpvQ66

Thank you all and good game!

Update:

Fix of the brain - Limbos

Added a surprise in the Brain's mouth - Limbo

Fixed sprites and tutorial rework - Chapter 1.2

Fixed player not teleporting when falling from the closet - Chapter 1.3

Added an extra staging - Chapter 2.2

Fixed the rotation of enemy zombies and other AI issues

Small minor improvements

Texture and shader optimization, again and again

More to come, we're working on some changes :