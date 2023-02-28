'Astral' Major Update 0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10657532 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 20:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello Threadbearers,

This update adds lots of new content: Mana spell/combo system, sub-regions, dungeon branching, new monsters, new equipment, and more

New content

Mana system: experiment with different builds for gaining/utilizing mana

Sub-regions: each Act now has up to 34 unique sub-regions to explore

Dungeons now give you a choice for which sub-region you'd like to travel to

Essence crafting: dust from salvaging can now be used to make essences

New monster: Durak

Lots of new equipment

Lots of new enchantments

Fixes & Tweaks

Removed sanity

Inventory space doubled

Major cloth collision issues fixed

Minor performance tweaks

And other minor fixes and tweaks

Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.

Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.

Best,

Outer Brain Team