 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GUILT: The Deathless update for 28 February 2023

'Astral' Major Update 0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10657532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Threadbearers,

This update adds lots of new content: Mana spell/combo system, sub-regions, dungeon branching, new monsters, new equipment, and more

New content

  • Mana system: experiment with different builds for gaining/utilizing mana
  • Sub-regions: each Act now has up to 34 unique sub-regions to explore
  • Dungeons now give you a choice for which sub-region you'd like to travel to
  • Essence crafting: dust from salvaging can now be used to make essences
  • New monster: Durak
  • Lots of new equipment
  • Lots of new enchantments

Fixes & Tweaks

  • Removed sanity
  • Inventory space doubled
  • Major cloth collision issues fixed
  • Minor performance tweaks
  • And other minor fixes and tweaks

Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.

Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.

Best,
Outer Brain Team

Changed files in this update

Guilt Content Depot 1047951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link