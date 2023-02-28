'Astral' Major Update 0.7.2

Hello Threadbearers,
This update adds lots of new content: Mana spell/combo system, sub-regions, dungeon branching, new monsters, new equipment, and more
New content
- Mana system: experiment with different builds for gaining/utilizing mana
- Sub-regions: each Act now has up to 34 unique sub-regions to explore
- Dungeons now give you a choice for which sub-region you'd like to travel to
- Essence crafting: dust from salvaging can now be used to make essences
- New monster: Durak
- Lots of new equipment
- Lots of new enchantments
Fixes & Tweaks
- Removed sanity
- Inventory space doubled
- Major cloth collision issues fixed
- Minor performance tweaks
- And other minor fixes and tweaks
Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.
Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.
Best,
Outer Brain Team
