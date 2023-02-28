Development Branch update - v0.7.006

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.7.006) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version is a release candidate, and if no critical bugs are founds, the new update will be available tomorow!
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.7.006 : Temporary changelog
New gas extractor t2
Logistic priority can go down to -1
Waterfall sector has been reworked and improved
New Crashed Ship to explore
Add more informations on drone station screen
Seed lirma becomes craftable if a certain animals level is reached
Common larvae becomes craftable if a certain animals level is reached
Gas extractor t1 goes back to 4 inventory slots
Drones only work when power is available
Fix bug where a player could access a 'lost' hidden place trough the wrong way
Fix bug where a player death crate would spawn under the map
Fix a bug where incubator would sometimes fail to select a recipe
Fix drones not working under certain conditions
Can't fly trough ceiling of biodome2 / butterfly dome
Improve particles performances on multiple objects
Incubator now automatically starts recipe if ingredients are correct
Change some fish recipe & values
Add localization
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
