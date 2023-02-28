Development Branch update - v0.7.006

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.006) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a release candidate, and if no critical bugs are founds, the new update will be available tomorow!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.006 : Temporary changelog

New gas extractor t2

Logistic priority can go down to -1

Waterfall sector has been reworked and improved

New Crashed Ship to explore

Add more informations on drone station screen

Seed lirma becomes craftable if a certain animals level is reached

Common larvae becomes craftable if a certain animals level is reached

Gas extractor t1 goes back to 4 inventory slots

Drones only work when power is available

Fix bug where a player could access a 'lost' hidden place trough the wrong way

Fix bug where a player death crate would spawn under the map

Fix a bug where incubator would sometimes fail to select a recipe

Fix drones not working under certain conditions

Can't fly trough ceiling of biodome2 / butterfly dome

Improve particles performances on multiple objects

Incubator now automatically starts recipe if ingredients are correct

Change some fish recipe & values

Add localization

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games