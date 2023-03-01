Biggest update since release is out now!

Hello everyone! There are 2 big news today :)

First one is that I am finally ready to announce my second game called Blacksmith Master which I worked on for the past 8 months (one of the reason there were fewer Tavern Master updates). It's in the same universe as Tavern Master and I aim to introduce some new experimental features that I didn't include in Tavern Master. Check out the store page below!

Blacksmith Master Steam Page



Manage your own medieval smithy in Blacksmith Master and supervise the entire process from mining ores and gems to designing and selling finished products. Forge everything from weapons and armor to tools and cooking utensils to fund your craft and become the Blacksmith Master.

If you like the game, I would really appreciate adding it to your wishlist and following. I am really eager to hear your opinion on the game and of course, suggestions and wishes on what I should implement :)

Second big news is that the biggest update since initial release of the game is out! It includes 4 big things.

First one is that I removed the customer limit of 750 customers per day. I had many people suggest that the limitation is removed and the only reason why I had it was to make sure game doesn't crash from having too many characters on the screen. I've done some bigger optimizations and I hope it's enough to support lifted limit for everyone. I'll keep an eye on Discord and discussion boards to see if anyone is having problems

Second new feature is the addition of the winter tavern. In order to try it, you have to unlock it in the research tree in the regular game, and then start a new game where you choose the winter setup. In the winter tavern you need to have heating as a requirement for customers to use seats, similar like they need lights. There is a new bar serving hot drinks and a new map. You can also build more floors since the base is a bit smaller than regular tavern.



Third new addition is the basement. It acts as an additional floor and you have to unlock it in the research tree. It's available for both the winter tavern and regular one :)



Finally, there is a new area available across the regular tavern where you can build an outside seating area :) You can't build high walls, only fences and it's used by customers when weather is nice outside. There are also many new garden decorations like flowers, grass and trees



I can't wait to hear your feedback about everything!