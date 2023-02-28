New Achievements, Balance, and Bugfixes Update

Hello! This week the patch notes are longer than with the recent updates. As there are fewer bugs that have to be fixed as soon as possible we will try to coalesce larger numbers of fixes and changes into bigger weekly updates. Of course, if something will need fixing as soon as possible we will still be releasing hotfixes.

This week, aside from a large number of balance changes and bugfixes we are also adding the next batch of 25 achievements.

Full changelog

Version 0.5.230228 - 28 Feb 2023

Added the second batch of 25 Achievements

Fixed progress of some achievements being shown incorrectly on Steam

Fixed Constant achievement

Fixed All Outta Bubblegum achievement

Immutability card now can be upgraded to Iron Door instead of Overwhelm

Provoke card now can be upgraded to Overwhelm instead of Readiness

Deep Breath card now can be upgraded to Readiness

Arsenal card now can be upgraded to The Collector instead of Readiness

Removed unnecessary Unstackable tooltip from Insult card

Fixed card staying stuck on screen after Sinister Reverence ends the player's turn

A possible fix for rare occurrences of soft locks between battle stages

Add the option to disable GameAnalytics before starting the game (in ccg_custom_settings.txt, "enable_game_analytics" field)

Fixed EA disclaimer opening every time

Fixed cosmetics unlock progress bar incorrectly showing "All unlocked" for some players

Reset tutorials button now unchecks "Skip tutorials" in the options

Fixed exploit giving double XP after the run in some cases

