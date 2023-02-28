New Achievements, Balance, and Bugfixes Update

Hello! This week the patch notes are longer than with the recent updates. As there are fewer bugs that have to be fixed as soon as possible we will try to coalesce larger numbers of fixes and changes into bigger weekly updates. Of course, if something will need fixing as soon as possible we will still be releasing hotfixes.
This week, aside from a large number of balance changes and bugfixes we are also adding the next batch of 25 achievements.
Full changelog
Version 0.5.230228 - 28 Feb 2023
- Added the second batch of 25 Achievements
- Fixed progress of some achievements being shown incorrectly on Steam
- Fixed Constant achievement
- Fixed All Outta Bubblegum achievement
- Immutability card now can be upgraded to Iron Door instead of Overwhelm
- Provoke card now can be upgraded to Overwhelm instead of Readiness
- Deep Breath card now can be upgraded to Readiness
- Arsenal card now can be upgraded to The Collector instead of Readiness
- Removed unnecessary Unstackable tooltip from Insult card
- Fixed card staying stuck on screen after Sinister Reverence ends the player's turn
- A possible fix for rare occurrences of soft locks between battle stages
- Add the option to disable GameAnalytics before starting the game (in ccg_custom_settings.txt, "enable_game_analytics" field)
- Fixed EA disclaimer opening every time
- Fixed cosmetics unlock progress bar incorrectly showing "All unlocked" for some players
- Reset tutorials button now unchecks "Skip tutorials" in the options
- Fixed exploit giving double XP after the run in some cases
As always,
Stay safe in the Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː
Konstanty
