 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone Fungus update for 28 February 2023

0.8.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10657293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Abandonment ending added
  • Two new Achievements
  • Frozen Saint has been given dialogue
  • Stone Whisperer given dialogue (Statue in Mossy Ruins)
  • Changed the Spin-Bounce room so it needs Spin Jump to complete
  • Added a Silver-Shrine at the alternative surface
  • Made it so the game saves at each ending
  • Fixed a bug with last boss barrier not working
  • Moved the new Health Crystal in Tunnels to another room
  • Added a new Mindshroom in that location in Tunnels
  • Fixed the Watcher name prompt being blank
  • The last Health Crystal implemented : In Lava Temple

Changed files in this update

Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link