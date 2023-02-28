- Abandonment ending added
- Two new Achievements
- Frozen Saint has been given dialogue
- Stone Whisperer given dialogue (Statue in Mossy Ruins)
- Changed the Spin-Bounce room so it needs Spin Jump to complete
- Added a Silver-Shrine at the alternative surface
- Made it so the game saves at each ending
- Fixed a bug with last boss barrier not working
- Moved the new Health Crystal in Tunnels to another room
- Added a new Mindshroom in that location in Tunnels
- Fixed the Watcher name prompt being blank
- The last Health Crystal implemented : In Lava Temple
Lone Fungus update for 28 February 2023
0.8.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
