Squishing bugs

- Some of you who use Windows 10N couldn't start scenario and were getting black screen. We made changes to cutscenes and it should fix black screen blocker at the beginning of the game for Windows 10N users.
What's fixed/improved:
- Removed exploit with infinite defunding.
- Removed blocker caused by president notes appearing after certain law.
- Pen should not get in a cursor way when accepting or rejecting law.
- Added descriptions to locked map actions on map with info where to unlock them.
- Removed duplicated question in questionnaire
- Fixed conteractions in some laws.
- Removed some map events.
- Fixed changes per turn from projects.
What we know and working on:
- Junky cursor on map with ui opened under map.
- Disappearing map events.
- Incorrectly calculated neighbours for countries for example: Great Britain.
What's next (sneak peak):
- Removing map action upkeep per turn.
