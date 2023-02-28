 Skip to content

WOE update for 28 February 2023

0.5 Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

Battered and forgotten chests yield new items of singular arcane interest and weapons of ruthless efficiency - an effective remedy for your feeble bravery…

-Trevor

v0.5.0 Update Notes

Features:
-- Five New Foci: Gall Fetter, Watchful Shards, Grim Root, Wind Spur, and Immolating Lens
-- Two New Weapons: Scythe and Palm Gun
-- New particle effects for Brimstone Cinders and Caustic Scales (formerly Acid Rain)
-- New sound effects for blade swing, fire burning, and acid sizzling
-- Removed decimal value hit chances to simplify things - only whole integer hit chances now shown/used (e.g., 71.25% will no longer show)
-- Fixed bug where equipping weapon with shrapnel would incorrectly affect environmental and retaliation attack effects

