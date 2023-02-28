0.5 Update Released

Battered and forgotten chests yield new items of singular arcane interest and weapons of ruthless efficiency - an effective remedy for your feeble bravery…

-Trevor

v0.5.0 Update Notes

Features:

-- Five New Foci: Gall Fetter, Watchful Shards, Grim Root, Wind Spur, and Immolating Lens

-- Two New Weapons: Scythe and Palm Gun

-- New particle effects for Brimstone Cinders and Caustic Scales (formerly Acid Rain)

-- New sound effects for blade swing, fire burning, and acid sizzling

-- Removed decimal value hit chances to simplify things - only whole integer hit chances now shown/used (e.g., 71.25% will no longer show)

-- Fixed bug where equipping weapon with shrapnel would incorrectly affect environmental and retaliation attack effects