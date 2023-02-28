 Skip to content

DeoVR Video Player update for 28 February 2023

Update ver. 13.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes

New Features:

  • Autofocus (Experimental) - it works on all videos except flat, 360 and monocular videos

    • You can enable auto focus inside Autofocus tab in Player Options
Bug fixes:
  • Controllers no longer stay visible when they are not used
  • Quest Pro now properly shows controller models
  • UI is no longer freezes while using sliders and next video starts to play
  • Proper margins around video titles
Improvements:
  • Premium tab shows premium videos instead of popup - unsubscribed users will get popup, when trying to watch a premium video
  • Improved clarity of thumbnails on hub
  • Premium tag is visible on premium videos
  • B button will now traverse through video history instead of going back to hub
  • Removed legacy input system and code clean up

