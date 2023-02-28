Update ver. 13.7

Release notes
New Features:
-
Autofocus (Experimental) - it works on all videos except flat, 360 and monocular videos
- You can enable auto focus inside Autofocus tab in Player Options
Bug fixes:
- Controllers no longer stay visible when they are not used
- Quest Pro now properly shows controller models
- UI is no longer freezes while using sliders and next video starts to play
- Proper margins around video titles
Improvements:
- Premium tab shows premium videos instead of popup - unsubscribed users will get popup, when trying to watch a premium video
- Improved clarity of thumbnails on hub
- Premium tag is visible on premium videos
- B button will now traverse through video history instead of going back to hub
- Removed legacy input system and code clean up
Changed files in this update