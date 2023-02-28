🍾 Full Release = check out the Story Mode! 🕷️

🎵 When it’s dark and there’s no light

When shadows are lurking just around the corner

When it seems like there’s no chance to save the humankind

We keep drilling, trying to make a difference. 🎵

Scouts! 🖖

We were patiently waiting for this moment since day one. Now it’s here. It’s not easy to write such an announcement like this one…

Today is the day.

Full Release of Lumencraft is here! 🎉

Watch the newest trailer. 🍿

That feels great! Everybody seems so stoked about it. Every now and then we read a warm review of our game… Now there’s gonna be a lot more of them. Seems like there’s a glimpse of light for humankind. 😎

After almost a year of Early Access, numerous updates, hours of tweaking and fixing the build, our team knows one thing for sure.

From now on, the game belongs to all of you. 🙏

It feels like it’s not ours anymore. Play it on your PCs or save the base on Steam Deck.

So, to all fans, friends, and partners-in-crime:

It’s time for some serious business.

The judgment day has come. Move forward. The elevator will get you to the rally point.

We’re here. Load your gun. Grab your spear. Take the drill and start looking for the purple crystal - it’s our only hope. 🔮

💥 Enjoy the single player mode! 💥

It consists of 27 various missions and will provide you tons of fun.

Have fun in the new in-game HUB - it’s accessible between missions. It’s your new home, right? Treat it well. 👌

Shoutout to all collectors out there: yes, you can get Steam Trading Cards in Lumencraft! 🃏

Unlock them and have fun.

Make sure you know about every small change we added to the game. 🎮

📰 Read the full changelog.

## [Release] -- 2022-02-28 - VERSION = 9026

### Added

added Extra Zoom toggle to Accessibility options

-> enabled by default on Steam Deck

-> enabled by default on Steam Deck added 2 new music sets for regular gameplay

Editor: added Buildings Drop Resources flag. When disabled, destroyed buildings won't drop anything

### Changed

Campaign: added bedrock border to some maps

Campaign: Hub now has unique music

Campaign: made unlocked building animation more prominent

tweaked camera near map borders

tweaked in-game music changing

tutorial map starts with Research Development 2 tech unlocked

Reactor no longer displays icons in the UI window, allowing it to be smaller

moved starting resource Storage Container on random maps to make more space from Reactor

tweaked cursor position when initiating building

Demo: 5 first maps of the campaign are now available to play, instead of the Blast from the Past map

Demo: map menu options are now disabled instead of hidden

macOS: game no longer defaults to windowed

Steam Deck: Info Center no longer zooms out

Editor: new Boulder sprite

### Fixed

Campaign: fixed extraction point not working in Stand Your Ground after loading the game

Campaign: fixed being able to retry after finishin mission, despite no retry action being visible

Campaign: fixed resources lost when saving and exiting while research is in progress

Campaign: saving progress in Hub is now much faster

Campaign: fixe exiting from mission not stopping music properly

fixed typo in Machinegun tech

fixed weapon techs being researchable on campaign maps before unlocking their workshops

fixed flashlight blinking at start

fixed disabled buildings being enabled after loading save

fixed some bugged Technology Orbs and lava sources in Underground Survival

fixed mouse controls when using split-screen

loading of editor-made maps is now smoother

fixed turret misleading green highlight before interacting if upgrade cost is too high

fixed options screen not showing gamepad focus when opened with changed tab

fixed some UI windows not aligned after changing scale

fixed upgraded Drill not updating sprite immediately

limited Lumenal Discharger on random maps to appear only up to once

fixed damaged buildings not appearing damaged after loading or testing in editor

game config created before this version will reset to avoid issues

macOS: fixed folders not opening

Steam Deck: fixed default resolution

Steam Deck: fixed Steam Cloud synchronization issue between Windows dekstop and Steam Deck

Editor: fixed Timers not running after loading

Editor: fixed internal variables not working after loading

Editor: fixed wrong radius of Terrain Modifier's circle erasure

Editor: fixed Terrain Modifier's settings not refreshed when changing shape before placing.

As usual, here’s a meme for you. Why? Because you're amazing.

Now, get to work. Start drilling. It’s fun - trust us 🔥

2Dynamic Games