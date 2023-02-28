🍾 Full Release = check out the Story Mode! 🕷️

🎵 When it’s dark and there’s no light
When shadows are lurking just around the corner
When it seems like there’s no chance to save the humankind
We keep drilling, trying to make a difference. 🎵
Scouts! 🖖
We were patiently waiting for this moment since day one. Now it’s here. It’s not easy to write such an announcement like this one…
Today is the day.
Full Release of Lumencraft is here! 🎉
Watch the newest trailer. 🍿
That feels great! Everybody seems so stoked about it. Every now and then we read a warm review of our game… Now there’s gonna be a lot more of them. Seems like there’s a glimpse of light for humankind. 😎
After almost a year of Early Access, numerous updates, hours of tweaking and fixing the build, our team knows one thing for sure.
From now on, the game belongs to all of you. 🙏
It feels like it’s not ours anymore. Play it on your PCs or save the base on Steam Deck.
So, to all fans, friends, and partners-in-crime:
It’s time for some serious business.
The judgment day has come. Move forward. The elevator will get you to the rally point.
We’re here. Load your gun. Grab your spear. Take the drill and start looking for the purple crystal - it’s our only hope. 🔮
💥 Enjoy the single player mode! 💥
It consists of 27 various missions and will provide you tons of fun.
Have fun in the new in-game HUB - it’s accessible between missions. It’s your new home, right? Treat it well. 👌
Shoutout to all collectors out there: yes, you can get Steam Trading Cards in Lumencraft! 🃏
Unlock them and have fun.
Make sure you know about every small change we added to the game. 🎮
📰 Read the full changelog.
## [Release] -- 2022-02-28 - VERSION = 9026
### Added
- added Extra Zoom toggle to Accessibility options
-> enabled by default on Steam Deck
- added 2 new music sets for regular gameplay
- Editor: added Buildings Drop Resources flag. When disabled, destroyed buildings won't drop anything
### Changed
- Campaign: added bedrock border to some maps
- Campaign: Hub now has unique music
- Campaign: made unlocked building animation more prominent
- tweaked camera near map borders
- tweaked in-game music changing
- tutorial map starts with Research Development 2 tech unlocked
- Reactor no longer displays icons in the UI window, allowing it to be smaller
- moved starting resource Storage Container on random maps to make more space from Reactor
- tweaked cursor position when initiating building
- Demo: 5 first maps of the campaign are now available to play, instead of the Blast from the Past map
- Demo: map menu options are now disabled instead of hidden
- macOS: game no longer defaults to windowed
- Steam Deck: Info Center no longer zooms out
- Editor: new Boulder sprite
### Fixed
- Campaign: fixed extraction point not working in Stand Your Ground after loading the game
- Campaign: fixed being able to retry after finishin mission, despite no retry action being visible
- Campaign: fixed resources lost when saving and exiting while research is in progress
- Campaign: saving progress in Hub is now much faster
- Campaign: fixe exiting from mission not stopping music properly
- fixed typo in Machinegun tech
- fixed weapon techs being researchable on campaign maps before unlocking their workshops
- fixed flashlight blinking at start
- fixed disabled buildings being enabled after loading save
- fixed some bugged Technology Orbs and lava sources in Underground Survival
- fixed mouse controls when using split-screen
- loading of editor-made maps is now smoother
- fixed turret misleading green highlight before interacting if upgrade cost is too high
- fixed options screen not showing gamepad focus when opened with changed tab
- fixed some UI windows not aligned after changing scale
- fixed upgraded Drill not updating sprite immediately
- limited Lumenal Discharger on random maps to appear only up to once
- fixed damaged buildings not appearing damaged after loading or testing in editor
- game config created before this version will reset to avoid issues
- macOS: fixed folders not opening
- Steam Deck: fixed default resolution
- Steam Deck: fixed Steam Cloud synchronization issue between Windows dekstop and Steam Deck
- Editor: fixed Timers not running after loading
- Editor: fixed internal variables not working after loading
- Editor: fixed wrong radius of Terrain Modifier's circle erasure
- Editor: fixed Terrain Modifier's settings not refreshed when changing shape before placing.
As usual, here’s a meme for you. Why? Because you're amazing.
Last, but not least - do not forget about fresh bundles with games made by our friends from #IndieDev!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30054/DIG__DEFENSE_Bundle/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30783/Scary_Bundle/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30055/Automation__Exploration_Bundle/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30056/Mining_Bundle/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30812/Light_VS_Darkness/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30181/
Follow us on Steam ⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦.
Now, get to work. Start drilling. It’s fun - trust us 🔥
2Dynamic Games
Changed files in this update