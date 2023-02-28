The Closed Alpha and future plans

Greetings, Pilgrims!

We have exciting news to share with you regarding our game's development! As you may have seen, we recently published an updated roadmap that includes plans for the release of the survival mode this spring. However, before we can launch such a vast game mode, we need to conduct thorough testing. Therefore, we will be conducting two tests before the survival mode.

The first test will be a closed alpha test, which is scheduled to begin on March 9th. Participants in this alpha test will be a selected group of players, our game veterans. We will also be hosting a building contest just before the start of the test, and the top builders will be given access to the closed alpha. We believe that those who have invested a lot of time and effort into the game should be the first to experience the new game mode.

Following the alpha test, we will conduct a beta test that will be open to everyone. It will be announced separately at a later date. We will closely monitor all feedback from the tests and make any necessary changes based on your comments.

