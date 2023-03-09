MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries Patch and Update!

ATTENTION MERCENARIES!

We hope you're enjoying MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and its latest DLC, Rise of Rasalhague. We've been working hard on this update. This patch brings a host of improvements and updates across several categories, including Features, AI, Balance, Gameplay, Co-op, UI, Localization, Modding, and Steam Deck. In Rise of Rasalhague, players Join Colonel Månsdottir and the people of Rasalhague in a fight for freedom and independence from the Great Houses in a new 12-mission quest line. Rise of Rasalhague adds the Crusader 'Mech chassis with 11 variants, the new Rival Mercenaries feature allowing you to interact with numerous other mercenary companies and the infamous Bounty Hunter. The coming update to Rise of Rasalhague includes the following (subject to change):

STEAM DECK!

Fixed an issue where the SteamOS virtual keyboard would not appear on Steam Deck

Player feedback has shown that the Rise of Rasalhague DLC is already a fantastic addition to MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the coming update promises to make it even better! So get ready to gather your lance mates, jump back into your BattleMechs, and head back into the Inner Sphere with the upcoming patch on March 9th, 2023!

-The MechWarrior 5 Team