Update 0.12 Released on beta for testing!

Hello!
The big update will be released on BETA today,
Its not as finnished as i would like but i also dont want to delay it further.
And realisticly this is about 6 months worth of progress in this update
and i would much rather finnish this update with the communitys feedback. ːsteamhappyː
Update Changelog 0.12 BETA
Alot of things have been reworked from the ground up so there will be issues & things i have forgot
Last nights work to the Tiltrotors broke all of the Attachments & Trailers but
instead of delaying the update im just gonna add then when i get them done
*Production units will be added as soon as they are done
MENU & MAP CHANGES
Updated Menu
Updated Menu Navigation
Added a moving background
Create game now has options
Added Default & Creative Modes
Added a tutorial map
Added a forest map without the start quarry
Added a flatter map
Added a 100% Flat map
Added a Winter map
Updated help infos
Added a controller video tuturial
Vehicles are now dropped in with Airlift (Soviet heli
will be replaced but did not have time to model a new one for this update)
Changed alot of the GUI to make the game look better
*Date & Time removed becuse it brought little to the game but
limited ability for time scale options (coming in the future)
SAVE SYSTEM
Brand new save system built for the game
New save system doesnt need new saves for each update
Loads the game in the proper sequence
Attached tools now stay on when saving
BUILD & PRODUCTION
Brand new building system that is alot more user friendly
New system can handle much larger builds without taking forever to save
Vehicles sitting on or in buildings no longer destroy it when Demo mode is active
Production units & Conveyors now handle large dirt loads with ease
Conveyors are way easier to build and alot more optimized
Ablility to build sellpoints
Fuel station is now buildable like any other building
Reworked alot of the textures to improve looks
Alot of LODs are tweaker or added to Optimize building
new 3d models for all production units
new 3d models for all conveoyr units
Added Down conveyor
INVENTORY, TOOLBAR, STORE & BANK
1-6 Inventory toolbar added
Updated the drag and drop functions to remove tons of bugs and optmimize it further
Store has gotten moved to the inventory and now works like any store on the internet
Alot of categories and dynamic categories allows for a much better store
Added the ability to search the store
The bank is now also part of the inventory
Added a loan cap
New player rescue system allows you to set rescue location
Vehicle inventory is now dynamic on the screen to allow more options
Sleeping is always possible now
Updated icons
Added way more info to store items
*Added Sub Categories
VEHICLES
Dynamic Dirt have gotten massive improvements making Bulk mode obsolete
Bulk mode removed
The slight advantage to leaving bulk mode in the game is heaily outweighthed by
the time needed to develop/update/improve both systems for upcoming vehicles
Vehicles now have a totaly diffrent composition that will make them feel and handle alot better
Vehicles are now alot easier for me to setup with weight etc
New type of vehicle inventory allows for greater vehicle customization in the future
Added ability to tab between all vehicles on the map
Reworked how cameras center in the vehicle so they dont lag behind
Added 2 more cameras to each vehicle
All of the textures are reworked to make the vehicles look more realistic
Dirt on the machines look way better then before
Vehicles no longer stutter
Vehicles calculate the dirt alot better than before
Vehicles are now able to dig tunnels
New Vehicle info cluster on the HUD
removed the info cluster inside the Vehicle Inventory
Refueling, Attaching and Customization are all done in the Vehicle inventory now
Attaching is now reworked to be alot more stable
*Collisions reworked to optimize the game
Best regards
Christian
Changed depots in developer branch