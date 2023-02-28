Update 0.12 Released on beta for testing!

Hello!

The big update will be released on BETA today,

Its not as finnished as i would like but i also dont want to delay it further.

And realisticly this is about 6 months worth of progress in this update

and i would much rather finnish this update with the communitys feedback. ːsteamhappyː

Update Changelog 0.12 BETA

Alot of things have been reworked from the ground up so there will be issues & things i have forgot

Last nights work to the Tiltrotors broke all of the Attachments & Trailers but

instead of delaying the update im just gonna add then when i get them done

*Production units will be added as soon as they are done

MENU & MAP CHANGES

Updated Menu

Updated Menu Navigation

Added a moving background

Create game now has options

Added Default & Creative Modes

Added a tutorial map

Added a forest map without the start quarry

Added a flatter map

Added a 100% Flat map

Added a Winter map

Updated help infos

Added a controller video tuturial

Vehicles are now dropped in with Airlift (Soviet heli

will be replaced but did not have time to model a new one for this update)

Changed alot of the GUI to make the game look better

*Date & Time removed becuse it brought little to the game but

limited ability for time scale options (coming in the future)

SAVE SYSTEM

Brand new save system built for the game

New save system doesnt need new saves for each update

Loads the game in the proper sequence

Attached tools now stay on when saving

BUILD & PRODUCTION

Brand new building system that is alot more user friendly

New system can handle much larger builds without taking forever to save

Vehicles sitting on or in buildings no longer destroy it when Demo mode is active

Production units & Conveyors now handle large dirt loads with ease

Conveyors are way easier to build and alot more optimized

Ablility to build sellpoints

Fuel station is now buildable like any other building

Reworked alot of the textures to improve looks

Alot of LODs are tweaker or added to Optimize building

new 3d models for all production units

new 3d models for all conveoyr units

Added Down conveyor

INVENTORY, TOOLBAR, STORE & BANK

1-6 Inventory toolbar added

Updated the drag and drop functions to remove tons of bugs and optmimize it further

Store has gotten moved to the inventory and now works like any store on the internet

Alot of categories and dynamic categories allows for a much better store

Added the ability to search the store

The bank is now also part of the inventory

Added a loan cap

New player rescue system allows you to set rescue location

Vehicle inventory is now dynamic on the screen to allow more options

Sleeping is always possible now

Updated icons

Added way more info to store items

*Added Sub Categories

VEHICLES

Dynamic Dirt have gotten massive improvements making Bulk mode obsolete

Bulk mode removed

The slight advantage to leaving bulk mode in the game is heaily outweighthed by

the time needed to develop/update/improve both systems for upcoming vehicles

Vehicles now have a totaly diffrent composition that will make them feel and handle alot better

Vehicles are now alot easier for me to setup with weight etc

New type of vehicle inventory allows for greater vehicle customization in the future

Added ability to tab between all vehicles on the map

Reworked how cameras center in the vehicle so they dont lag behind

Added 2 more cameras to each vehicle

All of the textures are reworked to make the vehicles look more realistic

Dirt on the machines look way better then before

Vehicles no longer stutter

Vehicles calculate the dirt alot better than before

Vehicles are now able to dig tunnels

New Vehicle info cluster on the HUD

removed the info cluster inside the Vehicle Inventory

Refueling, Attaching and Customization are all done in the Vehicle inventory now

Attaching is now reworked to be alot more stable

*Collisions reworked to optimize the game

Best regards

Christian