More Bug Fixes

Dear Tinkerers,

it feels like we’re reviving Tinker Tuesday! A new patch arrived, tackling more bugs and also polishing some of our content. Stay tuned, there‘s more fixes and some bigger features on the way!

Check it out:

Fixed a bug where shrine maidens block off the player after dying

Fixed some text issues on quests

Fixed a bug where wall of fire would cause friendly fire

Fixed an issue where hook positions in Ice Dungeon would not be reachable

Fixed a bug where shovel cursor is duplicated when joining the game with equipped shovel

Fixed an issue where placing an item in predefined chunks could replace items underneath (new world needed)

Added missing localization in menus

Best,

Your Tinkertown Team!