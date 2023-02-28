 Skip to content

Tinkertown update for 28 February 2023

More Bug Fixes

Build 10656885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Tinkerers,

it feels like we’re reviving Tinker Tuesday! A new patch arrived, tackling more bugs and also polishing some of our content. Stay tuned, there‘s more fixes and some bigger features on the way!

Check it out:

  • Fixed a bug where shrine maidens block off the player after dying
  • Fixed some text issues on quests
  • Fixed a bug where wall of fire would cause friendly fire
  • Fixed an issue where hook positions in Ice Dungeon would not be reachable
  • Fixed a bug where shovel cursor is duplicated when joining the game with equipped shovel
  • Fixed an issue where placing an item in predefined chunks could replace items underneath (new world needed)
  • Added missing localization in menus

Best,
Your Tinkertown Team!

