More Bug Fixes

Dear Tinkerers,
it feels like we’re reviving Tinker Tuesday! A new patch arrived, tackling more bugs and also polishing some of our content. Stay tuned, there‘s more fixes and some bigger features on the way!
Check it out:
- Fixed a bug where shrine maidens block off the player after dying
- Fixed some text issues on quests
- Fixed a bug where wall of fire would cause friendly fire
- Fixed an issue where hook positions in Ice Dungeon would not be reachable
- Fixed a bug where shovel cursor is duplicated when joining the game with equipped shovel
- Fixed an issue where placing an item in predefined chunks could replace items underneath (new world needed)
- Added missing localization in menus
Best,
Your Tinkertown Team!
