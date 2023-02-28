Patch 0.897

This time we are back with a bigger patch.
Thank you for your feedback!
- Redesigned the unlock panel.
- Fixed a crash related to very quickly clicking on heroes in the edit party menu.
- Fixed Poison Bulwark not giving the correct amount of block.
- Fixed being able to select cards with only a purple boost level during boost duplicating or boost removing events.
- Fixed rarity of Horn.
- Fixed rarity of Lizard Scales.
- Fixed Heal cards showing a valid heal value on hover when a hero had Mark of Death.
- Fixed wrong name appearing in the combat log when attacking with pets.
- Balance:
- Pets can now absorb reflected damage.
- Reload now has +1 card draw as an additional boost level.
- Coagulate now uses Regen stacks instead of Warm Light stacks.
- Defensive Stance 1 -> 2 stack.
- Firewave base damage increased. (10 -> 12)
- Reduce bleed on Multishot by 1. (1st boost level)
- Shadow Form rare -> uncommon.
- Despite uncommon -> rare.
- During the mushrooms encounter only the side mushrooms have reflect debuffs on lower difficulties.
- Elite encounters now give 60 XP. (30 -> 60)
- Boss encounters now give 100 XP. (50 -> 100)
- Increased the Death March health of the hunter by 1. (25 -> 26)
- Increased the Death March health of the wizard by 2. (20 -> 22)
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
