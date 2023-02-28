Patch 0.897

Share · View all patches · Build 10656763 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 16:06:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This time we are back with a bigger patch.

Thank you for your feedback!

Redesigned the unlock panel.

Fixed a crash related to very quickly clicking on heroes in the edit party menu.

Fixed Poison Bulwark not giving the correct amount of block.

Fixed being able to select cards with only a purple boost level during boost duplicating or boost removing events.

Fixed rarity of Horn.

Fixed rarity of Lizard Scales.

Fixed Heal cards showing a valid heal value on hover when a hero had Mark of Death.

Fixed wrong name appearing in the combat log when attacking with pets.

Balance:

Pets can now absorb reflected damage.

Reload now has +1 card draw as an additional boost level.

Coagulate now uses Regen stacks instead of Warm Light stacks.

Defensive Stance 1 -> 2 stack.

Firewave base damage increased. (10 -> 12)

Reduce bleed on Multishot by 1. (1st boost level)

Shadow Form rare -> uncommon.

Despite uncommon -> rare.

During the mushrooms encounter only the side mushrooms have reflect debuffs on lower difficulties.

Elite encounters now give 60 XP. (30 -> 60)

Boss encounters now give 100 XP. (50 -> 100)

Increased the Death March health of the hunter by 1. (25 -> 26)

Increased the Death March health of the wizard by 2. (20 -> 22)

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks