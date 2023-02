Share · View all patches · Build 10656750 · Last edited 28 February 2023 – 16:32:19 UTC by Wendy

Small patch to fix some of the performance issues in the city.

Reduced texture size for most of the buildings and beach.

Cars do not produce such a huge drop on fps when destroyed.

Added some houses between a canyon.

Added lateral roll using dodge and the lateral movement.

I will keep working on optimizing the game so it runs better, I hope this helps.